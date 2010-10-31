 Skip to main content
Jags' Carey receives injury, penalty on helmet-to-helmet hit

Published: Oct 31, 2010 at 09:05 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Jacksonville Jaguars safety Don Carey was penalized for unnecessary roughness Sunday for a helmet-to-helmet hit that left him sprawled on the turf.

Carey arrived after Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten caught a pass deep in Jaguars territory. Carey had some running room before going into Witten.

Carey wound up on his back for several minutes, tended to by trainers while teammates were on a knee in prayer. Meanwhile, an official announced the penalty against Carey. A fine is likely to follow under the NFL's enhanced scrutiny on these kind of hits.

Once Carey was determined to be OK, he was helped up and even bounced up, showing he was fine as he headed to the sideline.

The Jaguars announced Carey had a neck injury and wouldn't return. There was 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter, and Jacksonville was ahead 28-10.

