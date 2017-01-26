Jadeveon Clowney undergoes surgery on left knee

The Houston Texans pass-rusher had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after the season, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Thursday.
The Houston Chronicle's John McClain first reported the news.
Palmer noted that Clowney is fine after surgery.
The surgery is minor, but notable due to Clowney's injury history. As a rookie, he had microfracture on his right knee.
Injuries curtailed Clowney's production his first two seasons. He made the leap in 2016, becoming a dominant force after moving from outside linebacker to a defensive end focus.
The former No. 1 overall pick started 14 regular-season games and two playoff contests this season, compiling six sacks, 55 tackles, 10 passes defensed and an interception. Clowney destroyed the Oakland Raiders' game plan in the Texans' wild-card win.
With J.J. Watt expected to return in 2017, the Texans could boast the most dominant defensive front in the NFL. The combination of Clowney, Watt, and underrated Whitney Mercilus provide a versatile, destructive force that will keep quarterbacks and offensive coordinators up at night.