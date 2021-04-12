Around the NFL

Jadeveon Clowney to visit Browns for second time on Wednesday

Published: Apr 12, 2021 at 01:07 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Three weeks ago, Jadeveon Clowney visited the Browns and left without a deal. This week, Cleveland has rebooted its pursuit of the talented free-agent edge rusher.

Clowney is scheduled to fly into Cleveland on Tuesday night and visit with the Browns on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. No deal between the two sides is imminent, but they have maintained contact and share mutual interest, per Rapoport.

The Browns' interest in Clowney dates back to the 2020 offseason when the team looked to address its need for pass rushers by offering him a three-year, $57 million deal. Clowney ultimately turned down that deal in favor of a one-year, $12 million contract with the Titans, a decision that didn't yield the desired results for either party.

After falling to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round, the Browns have spent the last couple months re-tooling their defense. Malik Jackson﻿, one of several notable signings, said last month that he didn't feel the need to pitch any remaining free agents, including Clowney, on joining what he considers a "Super Bowl contender."

"It's one of those things that the team speaks for itself and what we're trying to build speaks for itself. If you want to hop on board, come hop on board," Jackson told reporters in reference to Clowney. "I understand the free agency market isn't what he probably wants, but things are bigger than monetary value, and you get a chance to be on a good team and set yourself up in the future."

The fanfare surrounding Clowney's free-agency status has died down considerably compared to last year, but the Browns have maintained their belief in what adding the three-time Pro Bowler would bring to a defense that includes the imposing Myles Garrett and Sheldon Richardson﻿.

Will the Browns' third attempt to gauge Clowney's interest be the charm? If so, it could be a steal of a deal, especially since it shouldn't cost them anywhere near what it would've a year ago.

