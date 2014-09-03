Around the NFL

Jadeveon Clowney to play for first time in three weeks

Published: Sep 03, 2014 at 09:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

For the first time in three weeks, the Houston Texans will have the No. 1 overall draft pick on the field when they face the Washington Redskinson Sunday.

Coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Wednesday, via the Houston Chronicle, that pass rusher Jadeveon Clowneywill play this week after missing the final two preseason games with an injury that was never disclosed.

Clowney suffered the injury during a 9-on-7 drill versus the Denver Broncos on Aug. 20.

Prior to the minor injury, Clowney made a trio of highlight reel plays in his first taste of NFL action.

In other Texans news, O'Brien revealed that newly acquired quarterback Ryan Mallett will assume the backup role behind starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. O'Brien cited Mallett's familiarity with the offense as a reason to enter the season above rookie Tom Savage on the depth chart.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" previews the Packers-Seahawks opener and announces nominees for the new "Team of ATL."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants HC Brian Daboll 'proud' of Daniel Jones for record-setting performance in win vs. Vikings

Eleven years after their last playoff win, the Giants found a way to outlast the Vikings behind quarterback Daniel Jones, who completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns with 78 more yards on the ground.

news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell, QB Kirk Cousins explain fourth-and-8 throw short of sticks

With the game on the line, Kirk Cousins' completion to T.J. Hockenson was well short of the sticks in the Vikings' loss to the Giants, leaving plenty to wonder just what happened on the play.

news

Giants upset Vikings, advance to NFC Divisional Round to face Eagles

The New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to advance to the NFC Divisional Round for the first time since their Super Bowl-winning 2011 season. They will face their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel bemoans clock issues in playoff loss to Bills

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel came away with a clear understanding on what Miami needs to improve on this offseason after clock management and miscommunication issues were paramount in Sunday's wild-card loss to the Bills.

news

Josh Allen on Bills' close, ugly win: 'All that matters is winning'

After the Buffalo Bills' too-close-for-comfort Super Wild Card victory over the Miami Dolphins, Josh Allen chose to take a bottom-line perspective to Sunday's game: "All that matters is winning the game."

news

Bills edge Dolphins, 34-31, advance to AFC Divisional Round

The Buffalo Bills held off the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, to advance to the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

news

Panthers receive permission from Saints to interview Sean Payton for head coaching job

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Carolina Panthers have received permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for its vacant head coaching job.

news

Damar Hamlin to watch Dolphins-Bills wild-card game from home: 'My heart is with my guys'

Damar Hamlin is rooting on the Bills from his home today. The safety, who was discharged from a Buffalo hospital this week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, tweeted ahead of the Bills' wild-card game against the Dolphins that he was supporting his teammates from home.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa likely out for playoffs, expected to return for 2023 season

While Teddy Bridgewater is healthy enough to serve as Skylar Thompson's backup against Buffalo, Tua Tagovailoa will likely be out again next week should the Dolphins advance to the Divisional Round.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend Sunday inactives for 2022 NFL season

The official inactives for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend games for the 2022 NFL season.

news

Chargers blow 27-point lead in historic postseason loss to Jaguars: 'The toughest way that you can lose'

Up 27-0 late in the first half against the Jaguars, the Chargers looked to be cruising toward their first Divisional Round appearance in four years. Two hours and a methodical Jacksonville comeback later, Los Angeles was heading home instead.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE