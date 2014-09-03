Jadeveon Clowney to play for first time in three weeks

For the first time in three weeks, the Houston Texans will have the No. 1 overall draft pick on the field when they face the Washington Redskinson Sunday.
Coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Wednesday, via the Houston Chronicle, that pass rusher Jadeveon Clowneywill play this week after missing the final two preseason games with an injury that was never disclosed.
Prior to the minor injury, Clowney made a trio of highlight reel plays in his first taste of NFL action.
In other Texans news, O'Brien revealed that newly acquired quarterback Ryan Mallett will assume the backup role behind starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. O'Brien cited Mallett's familiarity with the offense as a reason to enter the season above rookie Tom Savage on the depth chart.
