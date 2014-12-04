Jadeveon Clowney to be placed on Houston Texans' IR

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien announced Thursday that Clowney will be placed on season-ending injured reserve. The No. 1 overall pick is set to undergo further surgery on his right knee.
"That's what needs to be done to try to get him healthy," defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel said. "... When he's healthy, we know what he's capable of."
The news comes after Clowney visited with Dr. James Andrews, who determined that a second procedure would be necessary. Clowney underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear after hurting his knee in the second quarter of Week 1.
Clowney missed several weeks following the surgery and was in and out of the lineup once he returned. He finishes his much-hyped rookie season with seven tackles and zero sacks in four games.
Clowney proved during his oft-dominant college career that he had the type of skill set that could make him a superstar at the next level. Thursday's decision was a move toward protecting that vast potential.
