 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jadeveon Clowney (knee) ruled out for Sunday

Published: Nov 28, 2014 at 07:35 AM

The Houston Texans will again have to make do without Jadeveon Clowney.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters on Friday that Clowney is not expected to play against the Tennessee Titans because of ongoing issues with his surgically repaired knee. Shortly after, the team officially ruled out Clowney. 

"He's still trying to work that knee out and get it right," defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel said, according to the team's official site. "He won't be with us on Sunday."

The news comes one day after Clowney said he suffered a setback and ruled himself out for Week 13, prompting Texans coach Bill O'Briento derisively comment, "Dr. Clowney, I'll reconvene with him and see how he's doing."

On Friday, O'Brien said the team has not considered shutting down Clowney for this season "at this point." The rookie has played in just four games this season after injuring his knee in the second quarter of the season opener. He underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear the next day.

Clowney has struggled to regain his explosiveness in the weeks since returning from the surgery.

"Like I said two weeks ago, part of it is just being unlucky," O'Brien said. "He's had a year here that's been tough for him as far as injuries go. He's had the hernia at the beginning of the year, he had the concussion in the Denver game, he's had the knee he's dealing with for all of the year.

"He's played some, sometimes he hasn't been able to play. So I think we've got to continue to manage it and communicate with him as to how he feels and just stay on that road right now."

With the Texans all but out of playoff contention, shutting Clowney down for the rest of the year could be the logical decision. The organization has to be thinking long-term with their No. 1 overall pick.

In other injury news, O'Brien said the team expects to have running back Arian Foster back in the lineup against the Titans.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the Week 13 games and reacts to the news of RGIII's benching in D.C. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks expected to hire former Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as next OC

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire Ryan Grubb as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday night, per sources.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in 49ers-Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down four things to watch when the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers take on the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Niners CB Charvarius Ward on facing old team in Super Bowl LVIII: 'It's gonna be fun'

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward spent the first four seasons of his career in Kansas City and he discussed facing his old team in Super Bowl LVIII this past week.
news

Chiefs' Noah Gray managing Type 1 diabetes as he lives out NFL dream

Since finding out he had Type 1 diabetes when he was 18, Chiefs tight end Noah Gray has been in a game of managing the disease as he pursued his NFL dream, writes NFL.com's Kevin Patra. 
news

Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) out, running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) questionable for Super Bowl LVIII 

Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) is officially out vs. the 49ers, while running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) is questionable and OL Prince Tega Wanogho is also out.
news

Falcons' Arthur Blank says discussions with Bill Belichick were 'never about power': He wanted 'collaborative relationship'

Bill Belichick had total control in New England for 24 seasons. Many surmised his desire to again be in charge of roster decisions in his next act led to the head coach missing out on a job, but Falcons owner Arthur Blank dismissed that notion on Friday.
news

Super Bowl LVIII injury report: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Official game statuses for Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Seahawks plan to hire Cowboys assistant Aden Durde as new defensive coordinator

The Seattle Seahawks are planning to hire Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Kevin 'Steven' Stefanski 'grateful' for second Coach of the Year, Browns' awards haul

Kevin Stefanski was a big winner at NFL Honors, right along with the Cleveland Browns, as he was awarded the NFL Coach of the Year, but it was his cousin Steven who's phone was blowing up after an on-stage snafu Thursday night. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Former Ravens, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale being hired as Michigan DC

The University of Michigan is hiring Don "Wink" Martindale as its new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey reflects on trade, remains thankful to play under Kyle Shanahan

In 2022, Christian McCaffrey was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. His first game with the Niners was against the Kansas City Chiefs. He reflected on the trade Wednesday ahead of another, far more significant showdown with KC. 