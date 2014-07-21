Jadeveon Clowney-J.J. Watt among ideal rookie-mentor pairings

What can Beckham learn from Cruz? Learning how to run "pro" routes is one of the biggest challenges that face rookie receivers, who often need a few seasons of experience to fully grasp the importance of patience, timing and depth discipline as a route runner. Beckham should pay close attention to how Cruz executes various routes in the Giants' scheme to gain a better understanding of the liberties that he can take with his routes. In addition, he should copy some of Cruz's releases and stems to help him create significant separation from defenders at the top of routes. Given Cruz's reputation as one of the best route runners in the game, Beckham would be wise to lean on the veteran's knowledge and expertise to help him master the skill that could propel him from good to great.