Around the NFL

Jadeveon Clowney: 'I know I can dominate this league'

Published: Jan 11, 2016 at 01:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Houston Texans drafted Jadeveon Clowney to help win playoff games. The No. 1 overall pick stood on the sidelines during Saturday's blowout loss to the Chiefs.

Clowney played in just four games as a rookie and missed another four in 2015 -- including Saturday's playoff game due to a foot injury. Despite compiling just 4.5 sacks in his first two seasons, the frustrated pass rusher remains confident.

"I'm going to come back and dominate the league," he said, via the Houston Chronicle. "I know what I can do. I think I'm going to come back and dominate the league next year."

Prior to Saturday's tilt there was a fuss about Clowney leaving the stadium after being told he wasn't playing. The linebacker said Sunday that he left to give tickets to his mother and disputed he exited the facility because he was upset about being inactive.

"I knew I wasn't going to play," he said. "I didn't walk out on anybody. I was mad I wasn't out there. I didn't get frustrated because they didn't (activate me). I got frustrated because I couldn't play."

Clowney displayed promise when healthy this season. His run defense was much better than anticipated. If Clowney can get healthy for a full season -- a gargantuan if at this point -- the Texans' pass rush rotation with J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus could be otherworldly in 2016.

One big positive: For the first time in his NFL career, Clowney won't need to rehab a knee injury in the offseason.

"I think it will be real better. I'm just going to work on my craft a lot," Clowney said of this offseason. "Work on things I need to work on, and I think next year going to be a big, big season for me. Because I know I can dominate this league.

"I was very happy. Just to go through a whole season with no problems with my knee was a plus for me after hearing about the injury. I think it was a very big plus for me and (this) offseason I just need to work. Keep doing what I been doing and just work hard and come back and dominate the league."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (rib cartilage) limited Wednesday, considered day to day

Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert was limited in Wednesday's practice, according to the Chargers' practice report. Despite the designation, coach Brandon Staley presented a fairly optimistic outlook on Herbert's condition.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 'Wait until we see what his contract is'

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson was limited in practice Wednesday due to an elbow injury, but said he's fine and ready to throw "a lot Sunday."

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay confused by lack of playing time: 'I should be playing ... that's a fact'

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay played just two snaps in the Giants' 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay remains perplexed at the current situation, one in which the Giants appear to be icing him out of the action, and is anticipating -- perhaps hopefully more than anything -- things will change for him in Week 3.

news

Week 3 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Joe Burrow cautions against panicking over Bengals' slow start to 2022 season: 'We are going to be fine'

The Bengals have not had the strong start they had hoped for, and that many predicted for last year's Super Bowl runners-up. But quarterback Joe Burrow said it's not time to panic about Cincinnati's season yet, as there's still ample opportunities to address issues and make it back to the playoffs.

news

NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the NFL sent Bruce Arians, now serving as Bucs senior advisor to the general manager, a warning letter noting that his actions on the sideline on Sunday weren't acceptable.

news

Frank Reich on Colts' poor start to 2022: 'You have to resist temptation to overreact'

The Colts are searching for answers after an 0-1-1 start to the season. Coach Frank Reich tried to take a long-term approach and not make hasty changes after the dismal start.

news

Tom Brady practicing Wednesday ahead of Packers-Buccaneers despite schedule calling for day off

Instead of taking his usual Wednesday off, Tom Brady will participate in practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brady was content with the decision because he felt good enough physically to participate.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to receive 'full slate of reps' as he attempts to return for 'MNF'

Receiver Michael Gallup will take a "full slate of reps" in practice this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Mike Evans suspension upheld; Buccaneers WR will miss Week 3 vs. Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld and he will miss Sunday's game against the Packers, the league announced Wednesday.

news

Bills' Stefon Diggs hopes to 'grow old' with Josh Allen: 'I'm trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it'

The tandem of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs has been unstoppable so far this season, helping the Bills outscore opponents a combined 72-17 to get off to a 2-0 start. This pairing will be tested in Week 3 when Buffalo visits the Miami Dolphins, who boast two top WRs of their own.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE