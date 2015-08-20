Around the NFL

Jadeveon Clowney eases into Texans practice

Published: Aug 20, 2015 at 05:02 AM

In the latest episode of Hard Knocks, Texans coach Bill O'Brien approaches Jadeveon Clowney after a high-energy individual practice session and makes a statement that doesn't even require a response.

"You gotta be sick of doing this s---," the coach said.

Such has been the grueling nature of Clowney's road back from microfracture knee surgery. Hard Knocks gave us a glimpse at a gifted player showing some signs of his old self. This week's activation off the physically unable to perform list and return to team practice is similarly encouraging.

"We do a little bit more each day with him, and so far, so good," O'Brien said after Clowney's third team practice, according to the Houston Chronicle. "I think it's been three days in a row now which is good, and do a little bit more tomorrow, and then we'll evaluate him at the end of the week. But so far, so good."

The Chronicle's Aaron Wilson noted that Clowney's mobility "isn't at the same level" when compared to his outrageous NFL Scouting Combine performance last year. But that's not a surprise, either -- Clowney is recovering from a major surgery. A return to form is not guaranteed. If he pulls it off, it will take time.

O'Brien has stated the team won't rush Clowney back onto the field. Consider it 50/50 -- at best -- that Clowney sees a snap this preseason. But the arrow is pointing up for a player who could be a major X-factor in Houston.

