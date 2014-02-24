Jadeveon Clowney, Aaron Donald shine; Michael Sam struggles

Khalil Mack, OLB, Buffalo: The NFL scouting community has been buzzing for over a year about Mack's prospects as a disruptive defender. Multiple scouts told me that the Buffalo standout was a borderline Day 1 prospect a season ago, yet he elected to return to school to master some of the nuances of the position. The decision paid huge dividends, as Mack dominated the competition throughout the regular season, enjoying big games against Ohio State, Baylor and Connecticut. He's bound to keep up the momentum after an outstanding performance at Lucas Oil Stadium. The 6-2 5/8, 251-pounder ranked among the top linebacker prospects in the 40 (4.65), vertical jump (40), broad jump (10-8) and 20-yard shuttle (4.18). Yes, those numbers are jaw-dropping for a linebacker of Mack's size, but it was the outstanding display of balance and body control in drills that convinced scouts he is a big-time talent (though he played much of his college career against inferior competition). From making effortless turns and transitions in coverage to exhibiting explosive first-step quickness on pass-rush drills, Mack showed he has all the tools in the toolbox to be an impact player as a pro.