Around the NFL

Jacquizz Rodgers propels Bucs with career night

Published: Oct 11, 2016 at 01:33 AM

If there was any doubt that Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go as their run game goes, that should have been settled last night.

The Bucs edged the Carolina Panthers in an ugly 17-14 contest on Monday night behind a career-high performance from Jacquizz Rodgers. Rodgers carried the ball 30 carries for 101 yards and caught five passes for an additional 28 yards.

Tampa's only two wins of the season have come with their two highest rushing totals. A Week 1 victory over the Falcons featured 90 total rushing yards, including 62 (on 3.5 yards per carry) from bell cow Doug Martin.

"I think when you look back last year, we ran it like that," head coach Dirk Koetter said. "When we're making efficient runs, we keep running it. We did it last year with Doug (Martin). And I think we had a good run-game plan ... Jacquizz was making yards. When you're on the road and you're turning the ball over, we just felt like with them playing their backup quarterback, it was take the crowd [out] of it, slow the game down a little bit, and that was the best strategy tonight."

It was also no coincidence that Winston threw the fewest number of passes (30) that he's attempted in a game all season. The second-year signal-caller was averaging a league-high 44.25 attempts per game heading into Monday Night Football.

On one hand, this game was not played well enough by either team to truly deserve a win, and if Tampa Bay tried to replicate the same "formula" next weekend in San Francisco, they could easily lose to a bad 49ers team.

It's also obvious that a good running game helps a quarterback. This is true across the entire NFL. But Monday's game was a nice reset button for Winston, who posted a 40.1 passer rating the week before in a loss to the Denver Broncos. Monday night's passing totals would have been higher had it not been for a few untimely drops, which also seems to be coming into play for Winston more than he'd care for.

We're not suggesting Koetter take the ball out of Winston's hands if the Bucs want to succeed, but building up to a point where he can make 18 good throws out of 30 is a nice start.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals' Kingsbury tabs Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins as 'prettiest linebacker duo'

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is excited about the Cardinals new starting linebacker duo Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, who are the team's last two first-round selections.
news

Roundup: Bucs signing cornerback Antonio Hamilton to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are adding to their secondary depth with the signing of free-agent CB Antonio Hamilton on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Bears HC Nagy: Andy Dalton will 'get the one reps' in OTAs after strong rookie camp from Justin Fields

Justin Fields has been making a great first impression at rookie minicamp. He still has some work to do to earn first-team repetitions.

Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated Sunday that Andy Dalton will be the team's No. 1 QB when organized team activities commence next week.
news

Giants sign WR-turned-TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story continues. The Giants signed the former first-round wide receiver to play tight end following a tryout at rookie minicamp this weekend. New York also added former Eagles RB Corey Clement to its roster.
news

Jaguars QB Lawrence on pitch count, RB Etienne taking wideout reps in Meyer's first on-field practice

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne saw the field for the first time at minicamp on Saturday, which was Urban Meyer's first on-field practice as head coach.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'No reason' to think Dak Prescott won't be cleared for training camp

The Cowboys will begin OTAs in less than two weeks. The past two weeks have Mike McCarthy expecting Dak Prescott to be an active participant in them. Moreover, McCarthy believes his QB will be full-go by training camp in July.
news

Roundup: Packers signing backup QB Kurt Benkert after rookie minicamp tryout

The Packers are adding another quarterback to their roster. Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay is signing Kurt Benkert, who was trying out for the team at rookie minicamp. The move comes just two days after the team acquired Blake Bortles.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris: 'I'm going to be utilized everywhere'

Najee Harris has always stood out on film. It's largely what made him the top recruit in the country and, four years later, the first RB selected in the draft. Just a couple days into rookie minicamp, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin can see exactly what has separated Harris from his peers. 
news

Broncos cut right tackle Ja'Wuan James following torn Achilles

The Denver Broncos have cut right tackle ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. James recently tore his Achilles working out off-site and on Friday tweeted out that he had undergone successful surgery. 
news

Washington signing former Dolphins DB Bobby McCain to one-year deal

A recent visit has resulted in a new opportunity for safety Bobby McCain. The former Dolphins DB is heading to Washington, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton suffers ACL tear

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton has torn his ACL, NFL Network's Taylor Taylor Bisciotti reported Friday. Hamilton was likely to be traded, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Fully vaccinated players, staff no longer required to wear masks at NFL team facilities 

Fully vaccinated NFL players and tired staff will no longer be required to wear masks inside or outside at club facilities, the league announced Friday in a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW