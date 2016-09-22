Jacoby Brissett to start; Garoppolo will not dress

It's Brissett time.
Jacoby Brissett will make his first start for the New England Patriots on Thursday night, while his injured teammate Jimmy Garoppolo will be inactive, the team announced.
Garoppolo will not play against the Houston Texans as he continues to deal with an AC joint sprain suffered last Sunday.
New England is confident in Brissett to match Garoppolo's impressive output in place of Tom Brady. NFL Network's Courtney Fallon reported that the Pats will not dial down the offense for Brissett and feel like he has the arm to run the offense.
If Brissett is injured during the game, wide receiver Julian Edelman is available as an emergency QB option; Edelman played quarterback at Kent State before the Patriots snagged him in the seventh round in 2009 and turned him into a special teamer and wideout.
In other Patriots injury news, tight end Rob Gronkowski (hamstring) will make his debut tonight against Houston. Guard Jonathan Cooper (foot) and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) will not play.