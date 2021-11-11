Jacoby Brissett to start for Dolphins vs. Ravens, Tua Tagovailoa (finger) will be backup

Jacoby Brissett will once again be the starter for the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens while Tua Tagovailoa will be the backup, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.

A game-time decision coming into the Week 10 game, Tagovailoa will be active after he was limited in practice all week because of a fractured middle finger, but as he's still recovering will be the team's QB2.

Tagovailoa did not start in the Dolphins' Week 9 win over the Houston Texans due to his bum finger and ribs injuries. Brissett got the start and led Miami to its second win of the season and the stop of a seven-game losing streak.

The Dolphins (2-7) are aiming for an upset when they face the host Ravens (6-2) tonight.

Tagovailoa has missed three games this season due to injury and is 1-4 as the Fins' starter, having completed 103 of 157 passes (65.6%) for 1,040 yards (208 per game), seven touchdowns and five interceptions.