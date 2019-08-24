Jacoby Brissett set up to succeed after Andrew Luck's retirement

The season that Brissett enjoyed as Luck's backup in Reich's system should be invaluable now. His arm may not be as strong as Luck's, but it's plenty strong. He's not as athletic as Luck (few are), but he can move well in the pocket. The bigger challenge will be for Brissett to get rid of the ball quicker after taking unnecessary sacks in 2017. Reich's offense values quick, shorter throws, not known as Brissett's strengths. While Reich said Saturday night he told Brissett to take a "few days" to emotionally process his close friend retiring, the Colts believe they have the right man to handle such a unique situation.