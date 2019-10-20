Jacoby Brissett's monster day moves Colts to top of AFC South

The Colts gave us the answer in their 30-23 victory over the Texans on Sunday, and they provided it almost immediately. Reich called nine passes in their opening 12-play, 94-yard touchdown drive, part of the 40 passes he called out of 67 plays in the game. Doing the math? That's 60 percent, with Brissett producing a career day -- four touchdown passes and 326 yards. With the defense holding the league's best red-zone offense to three field goals in the first half, the Colts negated the need for quick strikes. They were grinders, going on five drives of at least eight plays each, even though they struggled to run all day. Reich had insisted all along that his was a game-plan offense that adjusts week to week depending on the opponent, but for the first time since Luck retired, you could believe the passing game with Brissett could be the dominant part of a successful game plan.