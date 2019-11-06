Around the NFL

Jacoby Brissett (knee) to practice on limited basis

Published: Nov 06, 2019 at 04:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will practice Wednesday.

Coach Frank Reich said the starter would get in limited practice reps today.

Brissett exited Sunday's loss in Pittsburgh early in the second quarter with a knee injury after guard Quinton Nelson fell into his left leg. The 26-year-old tried to shake off the injury and return, but the Colts held him out due to lack of lateral mobility.

The MRI on Monday came back with positive news, indicating Brissett suffered a sprained MCL.

That the starting quarterback isn't being held out of the week's first practice is good news for the Colts. The team will assess how Brissett's knee responds as they move forward through the week, but Wednesday's participation is a good sign for his availability Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

If Brissett can't go, or Indy decides to play it safe with the QB, veteran Brian Hoyer proved Sunday he is more than capable of moving Reich's offense. We'll have a better idea about Brissett's status as the week progresses.

In other Colts news, the coach said T.Y. Hilton will not practice. While the Colts won't rule out the receiver, Reich isn't expecting him to play Sunday versus Miami. Hilton is anticipated to miss three to four weeks after injuring his calf in practice last week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers' Steve Wilks on WR D.J. Moore's costly penalty: 'We've got to make sure we're smart enough'

Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore's committed a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty directly after catching a 62-yard pass to tie the game, leading to an eventual loss against the Falcons that proves Carolina still has much learning to do.

news

Jerry Jones doesn't foresee Cowboys changing RB roles for Ezekiel Elliott after Tony Pollard's big game vs. Bears

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard proved how capable he is out of the backfield with a three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't see the team changing Ezekiel Elliott's role.

news

Bill Belichick wins 325th career game (including playoffs), passing George Halas for second all-time

Bill Belichick made history against New York on Sunday when he won his 325th career game (including playoffs) as a head coach to pass Bears icon George "Papa Bear" Halas for second place on the all-time wins list.

news

Lions announce Barry Sanders will receive statue at Ford Field in 2023

The Detroit Lions on Sunday announced that Barry Sanders will have his legacy permanently cemented in the Motor City with a statue at Ford Field in 2023.

news

Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett active vs. Giants

Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) are both active against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive vs. Saints

Darren Waller will miss his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Waller is not expected to play against the Saints after testing his hamstring during pregame warmups.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 8 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol) cleared, expected to play vs. Dolphins

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has advanced through the concussion protocol to be cleared for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, and will play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Former All-Pro RB Le'Veon Bell loses unanimous decision to UFC vet Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut

Former NFL All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell loses unanimous decision to UFC veteran Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut.

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on potentially making a trade before NFL deadline: 'It wouldn't surprise me'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he wouldn't be surprised if the team made a trade before Nov.1 deadline.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE