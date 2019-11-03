Jacoby Brissett exits with knee injury vs. Steelers

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett injured his left knee early in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Brissett went down early in the second quarter after a short incompletion on first-and-goal from the 12-yard-line. The Colts QB jogged to the sideline and was checked by trainers on the sideline.
Guard Quenton Nelson was pushed back into the quarterback and stepped right on Brissett's left leg. The QB went down in obvious pain but was able to make his way to the sideline without assistance before ultimately going into the blue medical tent. Brissett never returned to the game.
Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters after the loss that he believes Brissett's injury is a sprain and possibly "MCL-ish", per The Indianapolis Star.
"I think it looks like a sprain, but we'll see to what degree," Reich said, per 1070 The Fan. "We have to see how it responds."
Brian Hoyer entered the tilt following the injury. The veteran signal-caller found tight end Jack Doyle for a touchdown on his first pass of the season to give Indy a 10-3 first-half lead. Hoyer finished 17-of-26 for 168 yards, three touchdowns and a pick-six.
The Colts signed Hoyer after the abrupt retirement of Andrew Luck before the season. If Brissett misses significant time, that signing could prove prudent for GM Chris Ballard, whose 5-3 Colts is trying to contend with the 6-3 Houston Texansatop the AFC South.