Jacksonville releases former top pick Couch, signs Payne

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tim Couch's return to the NFL lasted nearly three weeks.
The Jacksonville Jaguars released the former top overall draft pick on Saturday after a handful of practices and one preseason game. Couch, the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 1999, hadn't played in the NFL since the 2004 preseason.
Couch, who has 59 career starts, wanted a chance to revive his career following two shoulder operations.
The Jags signed him to a two-year deal on July 29, but Couch failed to make an impression in training camp. He was 2-of-4 passing for 11 yards last week at Miami and was sacked twice. Couch also missed practice this week with a sore back.
The Jags also placed guard/tackle Stockar McDougle (Achilles' tendon) on injured reserve, and signed 11-year veteran defensive tackle Seth Payne and defensive end Tyler King. McDougle
Payne makes his return to Jacksonville, where he played five seasons from 1997-2001, after spending the last five seasons in Houston. He was on injured reserve most of last year with a knee injury. He has 617 career tackles with 17.5 sacks.
King spent last season on practice squads in St. Louis and San Diego Chargers. He spent 2005 on Arizona's practice squad.
