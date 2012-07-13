Jacksonville Jaguars won't use NFL's new blackout rule

The Jacksonville Jaguars will not take advantage of the NFL's new, lower threshold for avoiding local TV blackouts, the Florida Times-Union reported on Friday.
"We have not finalized our blackout number yet, but it will be the same as last year, or very close, to accommodate some seating initiatives we are considering unrelated to the blackout issue," team president Mark Lamping said.
The rule change requires teams to sell just 85 percent of their tickets to avoid a blackout. The cost of adopting that policy change, however, is that those teams must share a greater portion of ticket revenues with the visiting team. That aspect of the rule was a factor in the recent decisions of teams such as the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts not to lower their standards.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the other hand, announced on Friday that they would relax their ticket-selling threshold to the new 85-percent figure.
Teams face a Sunday deadline to decide on blackout restrictions for 2012.