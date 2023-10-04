Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills from London exclusively on NFL Network

The 2023 NFL London Games continue with quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills facing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium exclusively on NFL Network.

Jaguars-Bills will also be available on local broadcast stations in Jacksonville (WJAX) and Buffalo (WUTV). Fans can also stream the game across devices with NFL+, the League's direct-to-consumer offering which is available through NFL digital properties (NFL.com and the NFL app), and on an authenticated basis through NFL Network distributors' apps and sites and NFL platforms. Live game audio will be broadcast nationally by Westwood One, and carried on SiriusXM, the NFL app and NFL.com. For a full list of viewing options, fans can visit NFL.com/watch.

Play-by-play announcer Rich Eisen, game analyst Kurt Warner and sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl call the game.

Coverage on Sunday begins at 7:00 AM ET on NFL Network with NFL GameDay Kickoff, hosted by Chris Rose, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Gerald McCoy and Steve Wyche from Los Angeles. Additionally, Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero provide the latest news and information from around the league, and Colleen Wolfe and Maurice Jones-Drew join from London.

Rose, Irvin, Mariucci, McCoy, Wolfe and Jones-Drew provide coverage during halftime of Jaguars-Bills and postgame.

NFL Network's coverage on Sunday continues at 1 p.m. ET with NFL GameDay Live, followed by NFL GameDay Highlights at 7:30 PM ET and NFL GameDay Final at 11:30 PM ET.

Jaguars-Bills is the second of three 2023 NFL London Games, which began with the Jaguars' 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 and continues next week with the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, exclusively on NFL Network and available across all devices on NFL+. Overall, the 2023 International Series includes three games in London and two upcoming games in Frankfurt, Germany (Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET and Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET), both of which air exclusively on NFL Network and are available across all devices on NFL+.