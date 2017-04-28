Jacksonville Jaguars trade up to select Cam Robinson

The second Tom Coughlin era in Jacksonville is about power football.
In the first round the Jacksonville Jaguars selected bruising running back Leonard Fournette. In the second round the Jags moved up one spot to provide Fournette some blocking.
Jacksonville selected Cam Robinson with the 34th pick, the second selection in Friday's second round.
The Jags traded their second-round (35th) and sixth-round (187th) picks to the Seahawks for the right to pick Robinson.
The 6-foot-6, 322-pound mammoth road-grader started 44 straight games at Alabama. Robinson has the power and length to be a left tackle in the NFL, but is also versatile enough to play inside.
Robinson steps in as a rookie who's able to dominate in the run game, which will benefit Fournette.
With Branden Albert brought in to be a left tackle, the Jags will find a place for Robinson along the line as they groom the rookie to take over that gig down the road.
With their first two picks, the Jags have immediately upgraded their running game, which takes pressure off the enigmatic Blake Bortles.
Over the last five seasons, the Jaguars have the NFL's worst rushing offense (92.1 rush YPG since 2012), per NFL Research. That trend should end in 2017.