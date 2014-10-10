Jacksonville Jaguars to play host to next Moms Football Safety Clinic

Published: Oct 10, 2014 at 06:55 AM

Friday's Heads Up Football news:

  • USA Football profiled Chicago area youth football commissioner Ed Storz, who said the future of the game is in the Heads Up Football program.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

