Jacksonville Jaguars to play host to next Moms Football Safety Clinic

Friday's Heads Up Football news:
- Jaguars.com reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars will host a Moms Football Safety Clinic on Oct. 21.
- USA Football profiled Chicago area youth football commissioner Ed Storz, who said the future of the game is in the Heads Up Football program.
- ESPN.com's Stephania Bell talked with Seattle Seahawks physician Dr. Jonathan Drezner, a member of USA Football medical advisory committee who said three recent deaths in youth football are tragic, but not a trend.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor