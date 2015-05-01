Jacksonville Jaguars take running back T.J. Yeldon

Gus Bradley and the Jaguars have selected former Alabama star T.J. Yeldon with the third pick on Day Two. The 6-1, 226-pound thumper was widely viewed as one of the best remaining backs on the board.
Yeldon had some fierce competition coming into the day. Tevin Coleman, Ameer Abdullah, Duke Johnson and David Cobb all had similar grades and would provide a unique element to Jacksonville's backfield.
For now, Yeldon gives them a power option alongside the shifty Denard Robinson, which should diversify the offense and provide Blake Bortles with some better protection options when he drops back.
This was the first time the Jaguars have selected a running back in the first four rounds since Maurice Jones-Drew back in 2006.
NFL Media's LaDainian Tomlinson compared Yeldon to James Starks while Mike Mayock labeled him a true third-down back.
The move signifies a continued makeover of the team's sputtering offense. Over the last two years alone, they've seen a heavy facelift:
RB T.J. Yeldon (2015 Draft, 2nd Round)
With patience wearing thin on the current staff, though, they're hoping these picks will start to produce as expected.
