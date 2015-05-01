Around the NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars take running back T.J. Yeldon

Published: May 01, 2015 at 12:41 PM

The summer of the running back is alive and well into the second round.

Gus Bradley and the Jaguars have selected former Alabama star T.J. Yeldon with the third pick on Day Two. The 6-1, 226-pound thumper was widely viewed as one of the best remaining backs on the board.

Yeldon had some fierce competition coming into the day. Tevin Coleman, Ameer Abdullah, Duke Johnson and David Cobb all had similar grades and would provide a unique element to Jacksonville's backfield.

For now, Yeldon gives them a power option alongside the shifty Denard Robinson, which should diversify the offense and provide Blake Bortles with some better protection options when he drops back.

This was the first time the Jaguars have selected a running back in the first four rounds since Maurice Jones-Drew back in 2006.

NFL Media's LaDainian Tomlinson compared Yeldon to James Starks while Mike Mayock labeled him a true third-down back.

The move signifies a continued makeover of the team's sputtering offense. Over the last two years alone, they've seen a heavy facelift:

QB Blake Bortles (2014 Draft, 1st Round)

RB T.J. Yeldon (2015 Draft, 2nd Round)

WR Marqise Lee (2014 Draft, 2nd Round)

WR Allen Robinson (2014 Draft, 2nd Round)

TE Julius Thomas (signed this offseason)

With patience wearing thin on the current staff, though, they're hoping these picks will start to produce as expected.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the first round of the NFL Draft. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL owners pass rule expanding eligible jersey numbers for certain positions

NFL owners have approved several new rule changes, including the expansion of eligible jersey numbers, the expansion of booth-to-official communication and the elimination of overtime in the preseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Antonio Brown settles sexual assault lawsuit with former trainer

﻿Antonio Brown﻿ has resolved a civil dispute with his former trainer Britney Taylor, who had accused Brown in a lawsuit filed in September 2019 of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. 
news

2021 NFL regular-season schedule to be released May 12 on NFL Network, NFL.com

The complete schedule for the 2021 NFL regular season will be released on May 12 during a Schedule Release '21 special on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.
news

Roundup: Seahawks agree to terms with veteran CB Pierre Desir

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with free-agent cornerback Pierre Desire, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Grier: Dolphins confident in Tua Tagovailoa, ready to build around 'winner'

The Miami Dolphins have made several interesting moves this offseason headed into the 2021 NFL Draft, but GM Chris Grier reassured Wednesday that QB Tua Tagovailoa is a key figure in the team's process going forward. 
news

Eagles won't name Jalen Hurts starting QB, HC Nick Sirianni cites 'competition' at every position

First-time head coach Nick Sirianni cited the early offseason process and desire for competition at every position as the reason he wouldn't declare Hurts the starter just over a week before the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Former Broncos, Browns DB T.J. Ward announces retirement

T.J. Ward made his retirement official after eight seasons in the NFL. The eight-year veteran safety spent time with the Browns, Broncos and Buccaneers and helped Denver win Super Bowl 50.
news

Joe Burrow trusts Bengals to 'make the best pick' in first round of 2021 NFL Draft

Options are aplenty as the Cincinnati Bengals sit at No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and QB Joe Burrow believes the organization is in a good position to make the right pick.
news

Gregory Rousseau's agent: Multiple teams would pick Miami pass rusher in first round

Gregory Rousseau is one of the most compelling draft cases ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. His opt-out last season leaves scouts projecting his trajectory, and thus far, those forecasts have been all over the map.
news

GM Brandon Beane: Bills running backs aren't 'home run hitters'; Buffalo could draft explosive RB early

Despite the desire to improve the Bills' rushing attack, GM Brandon Beane said he likes his current group of backs and isn't going to press to snag a running back early in the draft, unless he is an explosive player.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'ahead of schedule,' plans to 'be there on the first snap of 2021'

Joe Burrow believes he's ahead of schedule in his return from a season-ending knee injury and intends on returning for Cincinnati's 2021 season opener. 
news

Saints coach Sean Payton of post-Drew Brees era: 'Approach is still the same'

Though it's clear the franchise will be altered immensely with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees hanging up his cleats, Saints head coach Sean Payton -- speaking to reporters Tuesday at TPC Louisiana -- painted a picture of things remaining the same.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW