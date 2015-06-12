Jacksonville Jaguars still believe in Luke Joeckel

Jacksonville is doing their best to bolster a horrid rushing attack while they try and get Luke Joeckel, the left tackle they drafted No. 2 overall back in 2013, up to speed.
By now we know the numbers. Pro Football Focus viewed him as one of the worst offensive tackles in football a year ago and is holding him responsible for eight quarterback sacks.
While 2013 top-of-the-draft counterpart Eric Fisher (taken No. 1 overall by the Chiefs) hasn't fared any better, the Jaguars are in desperate need of some blind-side protection for Blake Bortles and some steam on the ground.
They're hoping this is the offseason where everything finally clicks.
"I see great progress, I really do," Jaguars offensive line coach Doug Marrone told ESPN.com. "Not just out of him but out of everyone. He's put on some extra weight which has been good weight, some lean muscle mass. Obviously it's a challenge for all of us learning a new system, but I see him progressing and getting better each day."
Jaguars fans may have some reasons to be optimistic. Marrone is a highly sought-after offensive line coach despite his now-public shortcomings as a head coach. Joeckel, who busted his ankle during his rookie season, is actually getting an opportunity to sculpt his body the way he wants for the 2015 season instead of spending the time in rehab.
True to offseason cliche form, Joeckel has also added more than 10 pounds to his frame, but with his size and strength, there's still a chance he performs like a top-five pick.
While it's not his fault the Jaguars took him there, they would desperately like one of their high picks to start playing like one.
