Jacksonville Jaguars releasing WR Allen Hurns

Published: Mar 20, 2018 at 03:40 AM
Kevin Patra

The Jacksonville Jaguars are thinning out their receiving corps.

The team is releasing Allen Hurns, NFL Network Mike Garafolo reported.

ESPN first reported the move.

Hurns, a 2014 undrafted free agent, signed a four-year, $40.05 million contract in 2016. Cutting the wideout saves the Jags $7 million on the salary cap with zero dead money.

The move comes after Jacksonville added receiver Donte Moncrief in free agency and re-signed Marqise Lee. Expect Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole to see their roles increase in Year 2 in Jacksonville.

After a solid rookie campaign, Hurns burst onto the scene in 2015 with a 1,031-yard, 10-touchdown season. After signing his big deal, the wideout struggled to replicate that production. He totaled 961 yards and five touchdowns combined the past two years while missing 11 regular season games.

Given the strong market this offseason for secondary receivers, the 26-year-old should have little trouble finding a new home.

Hurns joined Jacksonville with Allen Robinson in 2014. Now both exit in the same offseason.

