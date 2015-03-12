Jacksonville Jaguars release Red Bryant

The Jacksonville Jaguars made Red Bryant one of their big-name free-agent additions last offseason. One year later, he is gone.
The big-bodied defensive end has been released after starting all 16 games in 2014, per the team's official website.
Bryant, 30, inked a four-year, $19 million deal with the team last March with $5.255 million in guarantees. Due a $500,000 roster bonus Sunday, Bryant's exodus opens up $4.5 million in cap space for a front office that continues to spend on the open market.
The Jaguars have poured money into their defensive front in recent days, landing former Dolphins lineman Jared Odrick and re-signing end Tyson Alualu. With Odrick expected to see snaps at Jacksonville's "big" end spot, Bryant appears to have lost out in a numbers game.
The former Seahawks lineman was strong against the run last season and can still help teams looking for bodies along the line.
