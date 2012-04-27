Jacksonville Jaguars release RB Deji Karim, five others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived six players, including running back Deji Karim.
Also waived were linebacker JoJo Dickson, linebacker Stephen Franklin, linebacker Jammie Kirlew, defensive back Trumaine McBride and kicker Sam Swank.
The Jaguars parted ways with those players to make room for undrafted rookies signed following the NFL draft.
Karim was the most notable name of the bunch. A sixth-round draft pick from Southern Illinois in 2010, Karim ran 63 times for 130 yards last season. He averaged just 2.1 yards a carry while backing up Maurice Jones-Drew. He also averaged 24.1 yards on 27 kickoff returns.
With top backup Rashad Jennings returning from a knee injury and fellow backs Montell Owens, DuJuan Harris and Richard Murphy also in the mix, the Jaguars had little need for Karim next season.
