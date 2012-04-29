Jacksonville Jaguars' punting job is all Bryan Anger's

The Jacksonville Jaguars released punters Nick Harris and Spencer Lanning on Saturday, one day after drafting former Cal punter Bryan Anger in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
"The plan is to work Bryan, but we will let [Lanning and Harris] go to ... give them a chance to get picked up somewhere because teams will be looking pretty hard there," Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey said, according to the Florida Times-Union.
Harris joined the team midseason in 2011 after veteran Matt Turk was cut. Lanning signed a few days after the season ended.