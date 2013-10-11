Jacksonville Jaguars in ultimate underdog role; Week 6 subplots

The Jaguars are in the midst of a massive rebuilding -- one so all-consuming that there are people within the organization who think it is more accurate to just call it a "build," one that might take at least two (if not three) years. The roster has been gutted and now is among the youngest in the NFL. The Jags lean heavily on rookies, both safeties included. The draft picks are being stockpiled, including the mid-round selections acquired from Baltimore in exchange for offensive tackle Eugene Monroe, a former first-round pick left over from the previous regime. The coaching staff, the front office -- even the plush locker room -- have been overhauled.