Jacksonville Jaguars' future bright despite painful loss to Pats

Of all the things the Jaguars will take away from this defeat, it's that image of Brady making clutch play after clutch play that needs to stick with them. This isn't just about Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, either, as he played pretty well (23-of-36 passing for 293 yards and a touchdown). Whether the Jaguars stay with Bortles as their signal-caller or look to acquire a more accomplished veteran, such as Alex Smith or Kirk Cousins, in the offseason, they have to learn that winning at this level comes down to capitalizing on every last opportunity you receive. The Patriots are moving on once again because they specialize in exactly that.