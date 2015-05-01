Jacksonville Jaguars full of optimism after Dante Fowler Jr. pick

There were high-fives aplenty, but though the Jags were off the clock, the intrigue wasn't over. Having been willing to move back as far as the seventh or eighth selection for the right price, Caldwell had been underwhelmed by the lack of interest from teams immediately below him; now, with the 36th overall selection as bait, he was suddenly in move-up mode. There were a few players he regarded as special who, if they'd fallen into the 20s, might have compelled him to try to get back into the first round.