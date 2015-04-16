Jacksonville Jaguars extending Paul Posluszny's deal

Around the NFL

Paul Posluszny was on pace to be the Jacksonville Jaguars' leading tackler for the fourth consecutive season before the middle linebacker suffered a season-ending pectoral muscle injury after just seven games in 2014.

Ahead of next week's start of offseason workouts -- which Posluszny should be a part of -- the Jags wanted to underscore that the linebacker was in the team's long-term plans.

The Jaguars are giving Posluszny a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Jacksonville through the 2017 season, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Rapoport adds Posluszny will take a minor pay cut, but the deal includes more guaranteed money. Posluszny was set to make $7.45 million this season.

Posluszny, 30, signed a six-year, $45 million contract with the Jaguars in 2011 after spending his first four seasons in Buffalo. He ranked second in tackles in the NFL in 2013 with 162. Prior to last season, the linebacker had a streak of six consecutive seasons with at least 110 tackles.

While Posluszny's injury last season took away a Pro Bowler from the Jags' defense, it also helped unearth linebacker Telvin Smith's talent. The young, athletic rookie showed promise after Posluszny went on injured reserve, morphing into a playmaker who added a much-needed dose of speed to the Jags' linebacking corps.

