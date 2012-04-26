Jacksonville Jaguars draft Justin Blackmon after move to No. 5

Published: Apr 26, 2012 at 01:25 PM

The Jaguars traded up to select Oklahoma State receiver Justin Blackmon with the fifth pick in the NFL draft Thursday night. They gave up a fourth-round selection to swap spots with Tampa Bay.

The Jaguars traded with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to acquire the No. 5 pick, sending the No. 7 pick and a fourth-round selection (No. 101) in the deal.

The Buccaneers drafted Alabama safety Mark Barron with the No. 7 pick.

That's a reasonable deal for a big, physical, fast and productive receiver Jacksonville hopes will provide an immediate boost to the NFL's worst offense. The Jaguars will pair Blackmon with free-agent signee Laurent Robinson, potentially creating a duo with the kind of big-play ability missing in Jacksonville since Smith and McCardell complemented each other so perfectly between 1996 and 2001.

"I think we've improved since we've been here," coach Mike Mularkey said. "Obviously, today, that was great addition to our football team."

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert could benefit the most. The front office cited coaches and receivers as the main reasons for Gabbert's slow development.

Blackmon could change things for years to come.

"He's got an edge to him," Mularkey said. "He's one of these guys who doesn't think he can be covered. That's pretty important at that position with that kind of confidence, that you can line up and dare somebody to try to stop you and believe that you can't be. I like that edge."

Blackmon said it helps.

"With that mindset, you're always thinking about scoring," Blackmon said.

Blackmon also could help take some pressure off franchise running back Maurice Jones-Drew. He led the league with a franchise-record 1,606 yards rushing last season despite facing eight- and nine-man defensive fronts.

"I'm very excited and anxious to get up there and start working and try to earn a way to the playing field," Blackmon said.

What will he bring to Jacksonville?

"I'm a competitor, someone that likes to compete, go up and get some ball, not afraid to run across the middle, someone that's going to give it all he has every time he steps across the line," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

