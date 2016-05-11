Around the NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars add defensive end Bjoern Werner

Published: May 11, 2016 at 09:57 AM

After two months of looking for a job Bjoern Werner finds himself back with a team.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Wednesday that they have signed the former Indianapolis Colts pass rusher.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's a one-year deal for the defensive end.

Jacksonville has been extremely aggressive in their pursuit to bolster the team's defense this offseason. Werner's acquisition is just the latest move in a string of other additions that includes defensive tackle Malik Jackson and cornerback Prince Amukamara.

Werner flamed out in Indianapolis after a disappointing 2015 where he lost his starting spot and registered a goose egg in sacks. The season prior Werner recorded 50 tackles and four sacks in what was his best year as a pro.

With the Jaguars, Werner will have to adjust to Gus Bradley's 4-3 scheme and compete for a spot on the roster behind Dante Fowler, who is slated to start after missing all of last season. Jacksonville also drafted pass rushers Yannick Ngakoue and Tyrone Holmes in the 2016 NFL Draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

