Jacksonville Jaguars' Aaron Ross, wife get reality show

Published: Feb 21, 2013 at 07:31 AM

NEW YORK -- Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross and her football-playing husband Aaron Ross are the latest to submit themselves to reality television's cameras.

The WE television network said Thursday that it is making "Glam & Gold," a summer series involving the two athletes. Richards-Ross is a four-time medalist and her husband is a defensive back for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The couple met when they both attended the University of Texas.

Since WE is a women's-oriented network, the series will focus on Richards-Ross, who has a family that also serves as business partners. Filming has already begun in Austin and Jacksonville.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks: Reaction to Jon Gruden resigning & takeaways from Colts-Ravens

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.
news

Chiefs place RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (MCL sprain) on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ for at least the next three weeks after announcing that he will be placed on injured reserve. 
news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco: Fourth-down confidence built on 'level of trust'

The Los Angeles Chargers are 7 of 8 on fourth down this year. General manager Tom Telesco said Tuesday that the team's aggressive philosophy is a product of its "level of trust" among players and coaches.
news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Five QBs under 30 I'd want to build a franchise around

After a weekend full of incredible efforts by young quarterbacks, David Carr identifies five QBs under 30 years old that he'd build a franchise around. He's high on Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, but neither player is No. 1 on his list.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW