Jacksonville Jaguars' Aaron Ross, wife get reality show

NEW YORK -- Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross and her football-playing husband Aaron Ross are the latest to submit themselves to reality television's cameras.
The WE television network said Thursday that it is making "Glam & Gold," a summer series involving the two athletes. Richards-Ross is a four-time medalist and her husband is a defensive back for the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The couple met when they both attended the University of Texas.
Since WE is a women's-oriented network, the series will focus on Richards-Ross, who has a family that also serves as business partners. Filming has already begun in Austin and Jacksonville.
Copyright 2013 The Associated Press