Jacksonville company attempts to build circuit boards in helmets

Published: Dec 30, 2013 at 04:46 AM

As football is in the spotlight with NFL playoffs and college bowl games, two helmet manufacturers are making news about technological and financial inroads.

  • The Florida Times-Union looked at an invention by Jacksonville, Fla., company Sports Technologies LLC that has been dubbed the "intelligent helmet."

Though mass production hasn't begun, the prototypes are being tested by researchers at the University of Florida.

In other helmet news, Geekwire reported that NFL partner X2 Biosystems has raised $5 million for its devices to detect concussions in athletes and soldiers.

Geekwire said all 32 NFL teams have been trying out the patch, which is about the size of a quarter. Also, 25 NCAA football teams and some Major League Soccer teams have been trying it.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

