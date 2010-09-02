Jackson sits out Rams' preseason finale vs. Ravens

ST. LOUIS -- Steven Jackson sat out the Rams' preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, giving the team more time to find a backup running back.
Backup quarterback A.J. Feeley also was out for the second consecutive game because of a sprained right thumb.
Jackson, who participated in pregame warm-ups, finished the preseason with nine carries for 42 yards. Earlier in the week, Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said it was 50-50 whether Jackson would play, perhaps to develop chemistry with No. 1 overall pick Sam Bradford.
