Jackson sits out Rams' preseason finale vs. Ravens

Published: Sep 02, 2010 at 02:48 PM

ST. LOUIS -- Steven Jackson sat out the Rams' preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, giving the team more time to find a backup running back.

Backup quarterback A.J. Feeley also was out for the second consecutive game because of a sprained right thumb.

Jackson, who participated in pregame warm-ups, finished the preseason with nine carries for 42 yards. Earlier in the week, Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo said it was 50-50 whether Jackson would play, perhaps to develop chemistry with No. 1 overall pick Sam Bradford.

Kenneth Darby, Chris Ogbonnaya and Keith Toston are vying for the Rams' backup running back job.

