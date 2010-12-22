Jackson's return TD epitomizes big-play Eagles of 2010

As for Jackson, he has become the game's most exciting player. His 22.8 yard per catch average is tops in the NFL. Jackson's speed puts incredible pressure on defenses -- they can't let him get behind them on deep passes but, given too much room on shorter patterns, he has the ankle-snapping moves to create a big play in the open field. The running ability of both McCoy and Vick creates even more space for Jackson to operate within.