Jackson's performance a reminder of what Chargers lost

He also reminded himself of what might have been had there been no contractual standoff that only ended because he needed to report to the team for the minimum six games necessary to qualify for an accrued season for future free-agency and pension purposes. Given that Jackson has seven catches for 141 yards (an average of 20.1 yards per reception) and three scores, imagine the numbers he would have put up had he been part of the team from the start (or as close to it as the three-game suspension he served for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy would allow)?