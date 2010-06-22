Jackson's holdout a major cause for concern in fantasy circles

M.F.: In the past, running backs were the true kings of fantasy football. Players like Eric Dickerson, Emmitt Smith, Marshall Faulk and Priest Holmes, to name a few, saw a great majority of their team's carries and were almost guaranteed to produce huge numbers. The NFL has become more of a passing league in this day and age, though, so you will see quarterbacks ranked in a far more prominent fashion. The reason the top five to six players heading into 2010 are runners is supply and demand. There are so few featured backs still in the league nowadays that you almost have to take one with one of the first five to seven picks in Round 1. Also, there are a lot of viable No. 1 fantasy quarterbacks around the league, so you can wait on the position until the low middle rounds and still land someone like Tony Romo, Brett Favre or Jay Cutler.