Jackson's firing signals much-needed change arrives in Oakland

When Al Davis died in October, everyone knew there would be change coming to the Raiders. It had to happen, too, because change was something Davis never embraced. Things were done in an old style, an old manner, and because Davis had success doing things his own way, he was never willing to adjust to the new era. Davis would often talk to me about how he wanted to change the way we operated. That was his way of letting me know he knew what I was thinking, but it was not going to happen.