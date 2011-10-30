Jackson, Peterson headline fantasy's Week 8 treats

Published: Oct 30, 2011 at 12:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Who was the Fantasy Player of the Week? Vote on the top performers and decide!

Cam Newton, QB, Panthers

Newton's attack on the rookie record books continued in Week 8, as he posted 290 passing yards, 53 yards on the ground and three touchdown passes in a 24-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. His scores came on passes of 1, 39 and 22 yards, the final of which went to Steve Smith. At his current rate, Newton will finish with an astounding 4,786 passing yards, 638 rushing yards and a ridiculous 38 total touchdowns. Newton is on a bye coming up next.

Steven Jackson, RB, Rams

Jackson exploded against the New Orleans Saints, rushing for 159 yards, posting another 32 yards as a receiver out of the backfield and scoring twice in a shocking 31-21 win. The veteran out of Oregon State found the end zone on pair of 3-yard runs, one in the first quarter and the second in the third stanza. Jackson, who scored 31.10 fantasy points on NFL.com, has a great matchup against the Arizona Cardinals next week.

LeSean McCoy, RB, Eagles

One of the truly elite running backs in fantasy football, McCoy went off in a 34-7 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. The Pittsburgh product rushed for 185 yards and scored on runs of 2 and 13 yards en route to a 32-point performance on NFL.com. McCoy, who reminds a lot of fantasy leaguers of former Eagles runner Brian Westbrook, is now on pace to rush for close to 1,700 yards based on his current numbers. He's a must-start.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings

There might not have been an easier player to predict this week, as Peterson faced a Carolina Panthers defense that had allowed more fantasy points to running backs than any other team in the league. The superstar runner made good on the matchup, posting 28.20 fantasy points on 162 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in a 24-21 win. A.D. and the Vikings have a bye next week before facing the Green Bay Packers on Monday night in Week 10.

Ray Rice, RB, Ravens

One of the elite running backs in fantasy football, Rice made mincemeat of the Arizona Cardinals with seven receptions, 99 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 come-from-behind win. The Rutgers product scored on runs of 1, 1 and 3 yards, all of which came in the second half. Now on pace for a career-best 16 total touchdowns, Rice is a must-start across the board. He'll face the rival Pittsburgh Steelers next on the schedule.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to **@Michael_Fabiano** or send a question via **Facebook!**

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Tank Bigsby and the Jaguars ran over the Lions on Saturday afternoon in the first of 11 contests. NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants' Brian Daboll on Sterling Shepard's return, first catch since ACL tear: 'It was good for him'

Among the other promising moments the Giants offense exhibited in Friday's preseason contest was the 2023 debut of Sterling Shepard, marking the wide receiver's first game action since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last September.
news

Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson dazzles in preseason debut

On his first preseason carry, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson gained 12 yards, a first down and showed just what all the hype has been about. 