Jackson, Peterson headline fantasy's Week 8 treats

Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
Newton's attack on the rookie record books continued in Week 8, as he posted 290 passing yards, 53 yards on the ground and three touchdown passes in a 24-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. His scores came on passes of 1, 39 and 22 yards, the final of which went to Steve Smith. At his current rate, Newton will finish with an astounding 4,786 passing yards, 638 rushing yards and a ridiculous 38 total touchdowns. Newton is on a bye coming up next.
Steven Jackson, RB, Rams
Jackson exploded against the New Orleans Saints, rushing for 159 yards, posting another 32 yards as a receiver out of the backfield and scoring twice in a shocking 31-21 win. The veteran out of Oregon State found the end zone on pair of 3-yard runs, one in the first quarter and the second in the third stanza. Jackson, who scored 31.10 fantasy points on NFL.com, has a great matchup against the Arizona Cardinals next week.
LeSean McCoy, RB, Eagles
One of the truly elite running backs in fantasy football, McCoy went off in a 34-7 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. The Pittsburgh product rushed for 185 yards and scored on runs of 2 and 13 yards en route to a 32-point performance on NFL.com. McCoy, who reminds a lot of fantasy leaguers of former Eagles runner Brian Westbrook, is now on pace to rush for close to 1,700 yards based on his current numbers. He's a must-start.
Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings
There might not have been an easier player to predict this week, as Peterson faced a Carolina Panthers defense that had allowed more fantasy points to running backs than any other team in the league. The superstar runner made good on the matchup, posting 28.20 fantasy points on 162 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in a 24-21 win. A.D. and the Vikings have a bye next week before facing the Green Bay Packers on Monday night in Week 10.
Ray Rice, RB, Ravens
One of the elite running backs in fantasy football, Rice made mincemeat of the Arizona Cardinals with seven receptions, 99 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 come-from-behind win. The Rutgers product scored on runs of 1, 1 and 3 yards, all of which came in the second half. Now on pace for a career-best 16 total touchdowns, Rice is a must-start across the board. He'll face the rival Pittsburgh Steelers next on the schedule.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to **@Michael_Fabiano** or send a question via **Facebook!**