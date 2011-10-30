Jackson, Peterson headline fantasy's Week 8 treats

Jackson exploded against the New Orleans Saints, rushing for 159 yards, posting another 32 yards as a receiver out of the backfield and scoring twice in a shocking 31-21 win. The veteran out of Oregon State found the end zone on pair of 3-yard runs, one in the first quarter and the second in the third stanza. Jackson, who scored 31.10 fantasy points on NFL.com, has a great matchup against the Arizona Cardinals next week.