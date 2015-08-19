Around the NFL

Jackson: Marvin Jones starting to look like himself

Published: Aug 19, 2015 at 02:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Marvin Jones hasn't recorded a regular-season statistic since December, 29, 2013, but the Cincinnati Bengals see him as part of the plan come September.

Sidelined all last season by ankle and foot injuries, Jones played 25 snaps in Friday's preseason win over the New York Giants. He caught just one pass for 17 yards, but offensive coordinator Hue Jackson isn't focused on his numbers.

"He's starting to look like Marvin Jones again," Jackson said, per ESPN.com's Coley Harvey. "The more he works at it every day."

Jackson was grading Jones as a route-runner, while examining his breaks and up-field quickness, per Harvey, who noted that the fourth-year wideout later "flashed a couple of times during Monday's practice."

"He's still in the process of it," Jackson said. "The more he does it, he's just getting himself ready for the season."

Geoff Hobson of the team's official website called Jones "one of the biggest pieces of the Bengals' emerging 2015 jigsaw puzzle," noting how much quarterback Andy Dalton missed the receiver last fall. Jones in 2013 ranked as the fifth best wideout in the league in terms of quarterback rating on his targets and deep-ball catch percentage, per Pro Football Focus.

Practicing mostly with the second and third team behind A.J. Green and Mohamed Sanu, Jones needs to fight his way back into a starting role. After he missed much of camp with a hamstring injury, coach Marvin Lewis said of the wideout, per The Cincinnati Enquirer: "He hasn't played football for us in a year, basically. ... (He's) got to get prepared to play NFL football."

We've got to see it on the field, but a healthy return by Jones only adds another weapon to a roster that also includes buzzy tight end Tyler Eifert and a pair of thunder-and-lightning runners in Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard.

As we've mentioned all offseason, the oft-ignored Bengals have the requisite talent to make another playoff run in the AFC -- and maybe finally win a January tussle this time around.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down Week 1 of the preseason and kicks off a week's worth of spectacular fantasy insight.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars DL Dawuane Smoot delivers newborn daughter at home

Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot delivered his newborn daughter, Ahlani Moon Smoot, at home Tuesday morning, per the team. Smoot's wife, Aumari, required an emergency delivery as the couple did not have enough time to make it to the hospital.
news

Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee arrested on DWI charge

Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, police said.
news

Giants place LT Andrew Thomas (ankle) on IR

The Giants' unraveling season absorbed another blow Tuesday as the club placed OT Andrew Thomas on injured reserve.
news

Broncos OLB Von Miller guarantees 'a couple sacks' against Browns tackles: 'I'm (going to) kill him'

Due to injuries, it remains to be seen which Browns offensive tackle will draw Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller for Thursday night's game between two 3-3 teams. But for Miller, it doesn't matter.
news

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

The Ravens will be without standout left tackle Ronnie Stanley for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. Stanley has missed five of the Ravens' six games this year and will undergo surgery to repair the injury.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) says decision to play vs. Broncos on 'TNF' is his

Cleveland's resident gunslinger Baker Mayfield may be a little banged for Thursday night's matchup against Denver but, from the looks of it, he doesn't expect his injured left shoulder will cause him to miss any time.
news

Bills TE Dawson Knox dealing with broken bone in hand, not expected to miss much time

Buffalo enters its Week 7 bye with a pretty healthy roster. An injury to breakout TE Dawson Knox on Monday night, however, could prove fairly significant depending on its severity.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 19

The Saints are adding a veteran presence to its shallow RB room. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Sean McVay reflects on Jared Goff trade: 'I wish that there was better clear communication'

Lions QB Jared Goff will get a golden chance to turn around his fortunes in a profound way on Sunday when Detroit visits his former team, the Rams, and head coach Sean McVay.
news

John Harbaugh: Critics of Lamar Jackson 'whistling in the graveyard' after hot start to season

Figuring out Lamar Jackson has been an ongoing topic over the last three seasons. The Ravens QB's start to the 2021 season gives the impression that teams still hoping to accomplish this are not as close as critics initially predicted.
news

Jaguars release veteran kicker Josh Lambo

The Jags announced Tuesday morning they've released ﻿Josh Lambo﻿, ceding the kicking job to Matthew Wright. The third-year kicker made the Jaguars' first three field goals of the 2021 season Sunday.
news

Titans place rookie cornerback Caleb Farley (knee) on injured reserve

Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Caleb Farley is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's win over the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW