Jackson, Fasano among 10 players to target off the waiver wire

Here's a quick look at 10 players who should be targeted from off the waiver wire this week.
Matt Cassel, QB, New England: NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports that Tom Brady is out for the season with a severe knee injury, so it looks like Cassel will have the keys to the Patriots' talented offense. He's no Brady for sure, but Cassel will be useful for owners who have lost the Stetson man.
Anthony Fasano, TE, Miami: Fasano caught eight passes for 84 yards with one touchdown in a loss to the Jets. Based on that stat line, it's pretty obvious the Dolphins want to utilize Fasano in the passing game. He should be seen as a high-end No. 2 fantasy tight end at this time.
Tim Hightower, RB, Arizona: Hightower won't unseat Edgerrin James atop the Cardinals' depth chart, but he sure looks like a touchdown vulture. He scored on a two-yard run and finished with three receptions and 34 scrimmage yards in a win over the San Francisco 49ers.
DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia: The majority of rookie wideouts tend to struggle, but Jackson sure looks like a superstar in Philadelphia. He hauled in six passes for 106 yards against St. Louis and should remain prominent in the Eagles' patchwork receiving core.
Randy McMichael, TE, St. Louis: The Rams' offense was dreadful in Week 1, but McMichael was the lone bright spot with five receptions for 77 yards. New OC Al Saunders has always had success with his tight ends, so McMichael suddenly has far more fantasy appeal.
Eddie Royal, WR, Denver: Royal exploded onto the scene on Monday night, catching 9 passes for 146 yards with 1 touchdown in a win over Oakland. His numbers are sure to fall when Brandon Marshall returns in Week 2, but Royal was very impressive nonetheless.
Steve Slaton, RB, Houston: Ahman Green was the starting running back in Week 1, but Slaton saw most of the burn for coach Gary Kubiak. He might be too small to be a featured back, but Slaton looks like the best bet in the Texans backfield after opening weekend.
Courtney Taylor, WR, Seattle: Taylor didn't do much in the opener against Buffalo, but he'll be the Seahawks' No. 1 wideout in Week 2. With Deion Branch, Bobby Engram, Ben Obomanu and now Nate Burleson out, Taylor will see a prominent role for the forseeable future.
Pierre Thomas, RB, New Orleans: Despite the fact that Deuce McAllister was active, Thomas saw 10 carries and led the Saints in rushing yards in a win over Tampa Bay. Reggie Bush remains the best fantasy back on the roster, but Thomas has some definite upside.
