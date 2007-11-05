Jackson day-to-day with concussion; Vikes could add another QB

EDEN PRAIRE, Minn. -- Four of five tests showed on Monday that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tarvaris Jackson was recovering from the concussion that knocked him out of the game against San Diego, and he even showed a sense of humor when he arrived at team headquarters in the morning.
"He said, 'Hi, I'm Donovan,'" coach Brad Childress said of his first conversation with Jackson the day after a scary injury.
The second-year quarterback was injured after scrambling on a play and taking a hit to the head as he dived to the turf. Jackson said he was knocked unconscious and he was frozen on the ground in a peculiar position, with his right arm sticking straight out.
A number of players on both teams took a knee in prayer, but Jackson got up after several minutes and watched the second half from the sidelines.
Childress said Jackson will be tested again on Tuesday, but the coach isn't sure if his starter will be ready to go for Sunday's game at Green Bay.
"I don't know what day he will practice on," said Childress, who added that the team will consider bringing in another quarterback this week.
Backup Kelly Holcomb is still recovering from a whiplash injury two weeks ago against the Eagles and is scheduled to throw with a helmet on on Tuesday.
Cornerback Antoine Winfield, who missed the Chargers game with a hamstring injury, did some running on Monday and Childress said Winfield "is improving."
"We'll just see as he goes through the week if he can burst," Childress said.
Childress also expects receiver Troy Williamson to return to practice on Wednesday after missing all of last week and the game on Sunday while dealing with the death of his grandmother.
The funeral was on Monday, and Childress gave the players the day off following their impressive victory over the Chargers.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press