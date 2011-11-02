Jackson confident Bills eventually will rework his contract

Jackson has been an unstoppable force this season and emerged as a midseason NFL MVP candidate. He has posted 100 rushing yards a league-leading five times this season, and he's coming off yet another breathtaking performance in which he had 194 yards from scrimmage in a 23-0 win over the Washington Redskins last weekend that pushed the Bills to 5-2. He's fourth in the league with 721 rushing yards and second with 1,074 yards from scrimmage.