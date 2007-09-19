Jackson apologizes for rant to teammates

The linemen said the criticism, which led to running backs coach Wayne Moses restraining Jackson from coach Scott Linehan, was something they did not take personally. They know they've got to do a better job of opening holes for the team's feature back, who has only 118 yards rushing and a 3-yard average, and a better job of protecting quarterback Marc Bulger, sacked six times in last week's 17-16 loss to the 49ers.