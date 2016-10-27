Jackson: All signs point to McCown starting for Browns

Cleveland coach Hue Jackson told reporters on Thursday that "all signs are pointing to" veteran quarterback Josh McCown starting Sunday's home tilt against the New York Jets, per the team's Twitter feed.
It comes as no surprise after McCown was seen "humming the ball" during Wednesday's practice, a clear indication that the 37-year-old passer is ready to suit up for the first time since suffering a painful strain and hairline crack in his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2.
McCown's return couldn't come at a better time for the Browns with rookie Cody Kessler nursing a concussion and fellow first-year signal-caller Kevin Hogan emerging in Week 7 as a run-first field general with suspect-at-best arm strength.
If McCown's arm power is back, consider it bad news for a Jets secondary that lacks an anchoring force. New York has been victimized through the air with a rash of big plays this autumn, providing at least a glimmer of home for Cleveland to notch its first win of the year.
McCown, though, doesn't play defense, meaning the Jets will have chances of their own to pile up yardage and points against the second-worst unit in the NFL.