Around the NFL

Jackson: All signs point to McCown starting for Browns

Published: Oct 27, 2016 at 07:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Are the Browns finally about to get some positive news under center?

Cleveland coach Hue Jackson told reporters on Thursday that "all signs are pointing to" veteran quarterback Josh McCown starting Sunday's home tilt against the New York Jets, per the team's Twitter feed.

It comes as no surprise after McCown was seen "humming the ball" during Wednesday's practice, a clear indication that the 37-year-old passer is ready to suit up for the first time since suffering a painful strain and hairline crack in his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2.

McCown's return couldn't come at a better time for the Browns with rookie Cody Kessler nursing a concussion and fellow first-year signal-caller Kevin Hogan emerging in Week 7 as a run-first field general with suspect-at-best arm strength.

If McCown's arm power is back, consider it bad news for a Jets secondary that lacks an anchoring force. New York has been victimized through the air with a rash of big plays this autumn, providing at least a glimmer of home for Cleveland to notch its first win of the year.

McCown, though, doesn't play defense, meaning the Jets will have chances of their own to pile up yardage and points against the second-worst unit in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Lombardi reunites with Sean Payton as new Broncos offensive coordinator

Former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is being hired as the Denver Broncos' new OC, the team announced Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Sam Howell grateful for opportunity to be QB1, says work 'starts now' to get ready for 2023

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is the presumptive starter heading into the offseason, but despite his elevation on the depth chart, the 22-year-old is not going to be complacent in his position.

news

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks

The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it's very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

news

Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator after Eric Bieniemy departure

The Kansas City Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator on Friday, one week after Eric Bieniemy left the Super Bowl champions to take the same job with the Washington Commanders.

news

Cardinals OC Petzing already impressed with Kyler Murray, ready for 'unique' challenge of QB's absence

Drew Petzing is new to Arizona, leaving Cleveland to join the Cardinals staff, and it didn't take long for him to like what he's seen from starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

news

Russell Wilson refutes report he asked Seahawks to fire coach Pete Carroll, GM John Schneider

Russell Wilson refuted a report that says the QB's split from the Seahawks was the result of a power struggle in which he appealed to ownership to fire both coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Duce Staley finally 'close to home' with Panthers, embracing latest opportunity with Frank Reich

Duce Staley has moved from Detroit to Carolina, joining Panthers coach Frank Reich's new, star-studded coaching staff working for a club of which Staley always wanted to be a part.

news

Bruce Arians believes Buccaneers are in 'good hands' with QB Kyle Trask

Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior advisor to the general manager Bruce Arians believes the team is in "good hands" with quarterback Kyle Trask as the starting QB.

news

Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner after one season

The Rams are releasing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner after one season in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine begins Feb. 27 in Indianapolis. Find out the dates, times, location, how to watch and more.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE