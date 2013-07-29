Jack Ham, Dick Butkus on Hall of Fame 50th Anniversary Team

Put the accolades aside; LT's greatness jumped off the screen via the eyeball test. Watching any Giants game in the '80s, it immediately became clear that No. 56 was the best player on the field -- even when he shared it with Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, or fellow defensive dynamo Reggie White. Yes, those three enjoyed a longer prime than Taylor, but from 1981 to 1989, there was no better player in football. Period. During that time frame, he earned Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors in every season except for one -- when he still got the nod from United Press International and Pro Football Weekly. From 1984 through '89, LT recorded 87.5 sacks, even with offenses doing everything they could to stop him. He was a terror against the run -- and running away from him didn't help, as he flat out tracked down end runs to the opposite side, time and again. LT was clutch, too. His 97-yard pick-six won a game at Detroit in 1982. And another interception-return TD in the 1986 divisional playoffs pretty much knocked out the 49ers in a game that ended up being a 49-3 rout. His strip of Roger Craig in the 1990 NFC Championship Game prevented a Niners three-peat and helped the Giants claim their second Super Bowl title. LT's ability to edge rush from an OLB spot changed two positions forever: outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense and left tackle. Yes, we got those mammoth dudes of Ogden-esque proportions because of Taylor's decimation of offenses in the 1980s, as chronicled in Michael Lewis' book "The Blind Side." Greg Lloyd, Kevin Greene, DeMarcus Ware, LaMarr Woodley and Clay Matthews all owe Taylor a beer for the contracts they've signed.