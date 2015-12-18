Around the NFL

Jack Del Rio: Raiders will build a dominant defense

Published: Dec 18, 2015 at 09:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Khalil Mack's five-sack performance in Week 14 has coach Jack Del Rio thinking big about the future of the Oakland defense.

"As we go forward, we're going to build a dominant defense here," Del Rio stated matter-of-factly Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "We've taken some steps and showed some signs, but that's something that will happen. It's just a matter of when."

NFL success is built upon drawing and defeating double teams. Del Rio has that force now in Mack, who has generated nine sacks over the past three games.

Beyond his Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Del Rio can point to rookie edge rusher Mario Edwards Jr. and veteran run-plugger Dan Williams as building blocks.

Edwards has emerged as a force since midseason, generating 21 quarterback hurries compared to Mack's 19 over the past six weeks, per Pro Football Focus.

Williams has spearheaded an improving run defense that has limited running backs to 3.0 yards per carry over the past month.

While the Raiders are on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, the future is bright.

With an impressive offensive nucleus of Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Michael Crabtree, Latavius Murray, a solid offensive line and a pair of talented young tight ends, Del Rio and general manager Reggie McKenzie can devote their resources toward the other side of the ball in 2016.

Don't be surprised if the Raiders use their first few draft picks on defense, surrounding Mack with talent just as they did with Carr on offense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals center Rodney Hudson informs team he's returning, will play in 2022

Arizona center Rodney Hudson, who stayed away from the Cardinals during mandatory minicamp and had an uncertain status for the 2022 season, informed the team he's returning and will play this season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) no sure thing to be ready for Week 1 of 2022 NFL season

J.K. Dobbins missed the 2021 season after suffering a preseason knee injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Ravens running back is no sure thing to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, July 18

Veteran WR Ryan Switzer announced his retirement on Monday after five seasons in the NFL.

news

Raiders RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) 'definitely going to be ready' for training camp

Kenyan Drake wasn't cleared for minicamp last month after suffering a broken ankle in early December that required surgery. But the Raiders RB expects to be ready for training camp even if he's not 100 percent.

news

Dan Campbell believes Lions may be the Rich Strike of 2022 NFL season

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes his team can come from the back of the pack to make noise in 2022, comparing his players to May's Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike.

news

Bills, Raiders rookies report to training camp today

Rookies for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders report to training camp today, kicking off a week and a half of report dates until all veterans join camps in just over a week.

news

Eagles' Devon Allen disqualified due to false start in 110M hurdles final at World Athletic Championships

Eagles WR Devon Allen was disqualified from the finals of the 110-meter hurdles at the 2022 World Athletic Championships after he was too quick off the start by one-thousandth of a second.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones 'made significant strides' this offseason with disciplined diet

Patriots QB Mac Jones explains how a disciplined diet has made him better prepared for his second season in the NFL.

news

Eagles' Devon Allen advances to 110-meter hurdles semifinals in 2022 World Athletics Championships

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has qualified for Sunday's 110-meter semifinals at the World Athletics Championships following a run of 13.47 seconds.

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'After this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL'

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has enjoyed a record-setting start to his career. The young wideout is not done yet, expressing confidence that he will be the best WR in the NFL after 2022.

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner 'didn't want to leave Seattle,' but excited for chance to go home

As Bobby Wagner has adjusted to his new life and new team in Los Angeles the last few months, the linebacker said he's still feeling bittersweet about the end of his time in Seattle, but excited for what comes next.

news

Former four-time Pro Bowler, Raiders OL Richie Incognito announces retirement

Following 13 seasons on the field that included four Pro Bowls and plenty of controversy, Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito announced his retirement on Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW